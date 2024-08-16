US Postal Service OIG Seeks Contractors for Tech Support

The U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General is soliciting technology support services primarily for its use and potentially for other USPS agencies on as-needed requirements.

According to a SAM .gov solicitation notice published Thursday, the USPS OIG plans to grant multiple indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to meet the solicitation’s statement of work, which includes service support on software and data engineering and IT operations and security.

The contract services and tasks will be procured from one or several contract awardees and each task order level will issue and fund specific requirements.

The office also noted that the solicitation is a recompete of an existing five-year IDIQ contract awarded earlier to ECS Federal, General Dynamics IT, HII Mission Technologies, LinTech Global and Peraton.

The five contractors’ performance period will end Feb. 11, 2025, with $70 million maximum value per contract and approximately 150 support service requirements fulfilled to date, according to the solicitation’s Q&A.

The deadline for the submission of proposals to the solicitation is Sept. 18.