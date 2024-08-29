US & Canada Agree to Cooperate on Protecting Consumer Privacy

The Federal Communications Commission and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada have signed a memorandum of understanding stating their intentions to cooperate and share information to enforce U.S. and Canadian laws protecting consumer privacy, data and cybersecurity.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel and Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne signed the cross-border cooperation agreement as the digital age enables telecommunication carriers to access vast amounts of personal information, which is stored and transmitted across complex networks that extend beyond traditional borders, the FCC said Wednesday.

Under the MOU, both parties agreed to assist with investigations related to consumer privacy, data and cybersecurity; facilitate research and education related to the protection of personal information; and share knowledge and expertise through bilateral meetings, digital videoconferences, training programs and staff exchanges.

“In a world where information flows transcend borders and jurisdictions, information sharing and enforcement cooperation with international partners is essential to protecting individuals’ fundamental right to privacy,” said Dufresne.