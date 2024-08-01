US Army’s 1st TITAN Ground Station Prototype Delivered to Base for Testing

The U.S. Army’s first Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node ground station prototype has arrived at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.

The military service said on Wednesday that the delivery of the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system will support the rapid multi-domain operations execution.

TITAN is a ground station powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning for faster decision-making. It promises to significantly reduce the time needed for the system to identify a target and deliver a fire order.

Col. Chris Anderson, project manager for intelligence systems and analytics, said the delivery of the first prototype marks a major step forward to enhancing warfighter capabilities.

“TITAN provides game-changing technologies that revolutionize how we collect, process, and disseminate intelligence across the battlefield, giving us a decisive edge,” he stated.

In March, the U.S. Army awarded Palantir Technologies a $178.4 million contract to manufacture 10 TITAN prototypes. The contract also includes the integration of upcoming capabilities for its subcontractor team comprising Northrop Grumman, Anduril Industries, L3Harris Technologies and SNC.

Each of the prototypes will undergo rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure mission readiness. The Army expects the system to undergo changes based on soldier feedback.