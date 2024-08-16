Two Aerospace Companies Chosen to Develop Gamma Prototype Satellites for SDA Under $424M Agreement

The Space Development Agency has selected two aerospace companies to develop 20 Tranche 2 Transport Layer, or T2TL, Gamma prototype space vehicles.

York Space Systems and Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems will receive $424 million to each build 10 T2TL – Gamma prototype satellites that aim to broaden tactical satellite communication, or TACSATCOM, systems throughout space missions, the SDA announced Friday.

Derek Tournear , director of the SDA, said, “With these T2TL – Gamma awards, we are closing out the hardware procurement phase for Tranche 2 of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture to support delivery beginning in 2026 to achieve our full warfighting capability.”

Through multiple solicitations and vendors, T2TL has accrued a variety of space vehicle and mission configuration options. The PWSA Transport Layer, the foundation for the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative, is designed to offer multi-band communications access through low-latency data delivery, sensor-to-shooter connectivity and TACSATCOM integrated into platforms.

“The T2TL – Gamma space vehicles will demonstrate global communications access and operationalize persistent global encrypted connectivity to support missions like beyond line of sight targeting,” Tournear added.

The York prototype agreement has a total value of $170 million, and the Tyvak prototype has a total value of $254 million. This is Tyvak’s inaugural venture as a prime vendor for the SDA.

The 20 Gamma prototype satellites are scheduled to begin their launch by 2027.