Summit 7 Makes Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Summit 7 has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking, which celebrates the fastest-growing private companies nationwide.

Coming in at number 2290, Summit 7 is appearing on the list for the ninth time , and the fifth consecutive year, the cybersecurity company reported Tuesday.

Scott Edwards , CEO of Summit 7, said being selected to the Inc. 5000 list is an ode to the company’s mission of protecting the U.S. defense supply chain.

“This achievement is a direct result of our team’s commitment to providing unmatched compliance solutions that empower our clients to meet the newly mandated, stringent requirements of the Department of Defense,” Edwards said.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 has reportedly brought 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Editor-in-chief of Inc. 5000 Mike Hofman said, “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller.”

Edwards said that as Summit 7 continues to evolve, the company will focus on broadening its systems to support the future of the defense industrial base.

“Our future lies in innovating new solutions that not only secure our nation’s most critical data but also empower our clients to achieve compliance with confidence,” Edwards stated. “We’re excited about the road ahead and remain committed to being the trusted partner for defense contractors navigating the complex cybersecurity landscape.”