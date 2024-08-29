DIU Awards 2nd Contract on Space Cargo Delivery Project to Stoke Space

The Defense Innovation Unit has awarded Stoke Space a $4.5 million contract to prototype a rocket for point-to-point cargo delivery to and from space and across the domain.

According to the Kent, Washington-based rocket developer, the contract was granted through the DIU’s Novel Responsive Space Delivery—or NRSD—project, which kicked off with its first award to The Spaceport Company in May.

The NRSD effort is geared at funding commercial solutions for the rapid reconstitution of space capabilities that would enable resupply missions for precise delivery of time-sensitive cargo to on-orbit or terrestrial destinations.

For the project, Stoke said its rocket design and architecture can be custom-fitted into a dual-use system for cargo delivery directly from Earth to orbit locations, as well as from space to the Earth’s surface.

Andy Lapsa, Stoke co-founder and CEO, conveyed the company’s enthusiasm on collaborating with the DIU to further advance space capabilities.

“Our unique reusable upper stage technology represents a significant leap forward in improving launch costs and launch availability through a flexible and responsive platform,” he said.