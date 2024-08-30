DISA CTO Shares Advice on How Small Businesses Can Achieve Contracting Success With the Government

Defense Information Systems Agency Chief Technology Officer Steve Wallace spoke during a panel at the recent AFCEA Small Business Workshop in Augusta, Georgia, where he offered small businesses advice on how to best engage and land contracts with the government.

Wallace, who also serves as director of the Emerging Technology Directorate, recommended collaboration with DISA’s Office of Small Business Programs, which is overseen by Carlen Capenos, the office’s director, according to a news article posted Wednesday on the DISA website.

Understanding the needs of government agencies is key for small businesses, and in the case of DISA, OSBP will “get you exposure within the agency and let you know what’s coming,” Wallace said.

Understanding various ways of collaboration, like broad agency announcements, commercial solutions openings and other transaction authorities, are also important. Concerning the latter, Wallace commented, “The beauty of OTAs is that they allow a lot more interactivity between us and the vendor community.”

Building partnerships with prime contractors can also be helpful to small businesses, especially in cases where they lack higher-level security clearance. The DISA CTO said his agency previously worked with companies that had never done business with the government because of their relationship with prime contractors.