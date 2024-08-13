SpaceWERX Unveils Latest Innovate to Accelerate Cohort for Aerospace Tech Innovations

SpaceWERX , the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a division within AFWERX , has commenced its second Innovate to Accelerate , or I2A, cohort in line with efforts to boost the development of technological innovations in aerospace operations.

The Air Force Research Laboratory said Friday the latest I2A will focus on developing both the Alternative Positioning, Navigation and Timing, or AltPNT, and the Digital Spacefort of the Future.

The I2A program is intended to help companies under the SpaceWERX Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs find commercial success through the lifecycle of their Direct to Phase II, or D2P2. Participants will have the opportunity to receive mentorship, resources and collaborate with experts and investors.

The latest I2A cohort was launched in July 2024 and will run for 12 weeks. It will culminate in an Expo Day event on Oct. 17, 2024 in El Segundo, California. The project is made possible with the help of New Mexico Technologies University and Disruptive Technology Index, or DTI.

The National Security Innovation Network, or NSIN, meanwhile, is involved with AFWERX’s Project Vanguard initiative. The project is intended for those selected for the I2A program to have access to mentors, partners and private funding opportunities.

The goal of the AltPNT is to develop satellite-based systems beyond the traditional navigation satellite systems. With the help of Space Systems Command, the program intends to make navigation systems more resilient and accurate.

The Digital Space of the Future challenge, meanwhile, has partnered with Assured Access to Space. It aims to advance digital technologies and optimize aerospace launch and operational processes.

Companies chosen are automatically enrolled in the I2A program. They will participate in the AFWERX Challenge Definition Workshop, where they get to work with key space stakeholders and roll into a SpaceWERX specific topic D2P2 solicitation.

A total of 122 proposals were received for the AltPNT challenge with only 20 selected for funding. The 20 chosen companies got a total contract value of $34.8 million to develop proposals for innovations that will benefit the defense and commercial sectors.

The companies selected to participate are as follows:

AOSense

Applied Systems Engineering Inc.

Devorto

Infinity Systems Engineering

Innovative Scientific Solutions Inc.

Mesa Quantum Systems

NAVSYS

nou Systems

Polaris Sensor Technologies

Slingshot Aerospace

StarNav

TeraSense

Thomas Youmans

Trident Sensing

TRL11

TrustPoint

Xairos Systems

Xona Space Systems

The Digital Spaceport of the Future challenge, meanwhile, received 150 proposals. The 12 companies chosen for funding secured a total contract value of $57 million. They are tasked with developing the efficiency, safety and sustainability of spaceports through digital twins, artificial intelligence, automation and data analytics.

The following companies will participate in the challenge:

Beast Code

Black Rock Engineering & Technology

Colvin Run Networks

Federated Wireless

Lifescale Analytics

Parry Labs

RapidFort

Rise8

Silotech Group

UTSI International

VETS

Arthur Grijalva, director of SpaceWERX, stressed the importance of the innovative cohort focusing on AltPNT and the Digital Spaceport of the Future. “This initiative marks a significant step towards transforming space operations through advanced technology, fostering collaboration among industry leaders, startups and government entities.”