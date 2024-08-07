Space Force Seeks Industry Feedback on Draft Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve Framework

The U.S. Space Force has started soliciting industry input to help inform the development of a framework designed to ensure that the military branch can leverage the commercial space industry’s capabilities to improve the resilience, effectiveness and capacity of its national security space architecture.

According to a request for information published Tuesday, Space Systems Command expects the Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve framework to be developed in a way that is adaptable and flexible to commercial offerings, evolving technologies and operational requirements.

SSC published an overview of the draft CASR framework, which includes nine elements.

These elements include the concept of operations and decision authority; policy, regulatory and legal conditions; contractual structures; interoperability and integration; risk mitigation; commercial partnerships; and cybersecurity.

The command wants interested stakeholders to share their insights on the draft CASR framework’s structure, engagement process, incentive types, participation barriers, readiness criteria, support and resources, assessment process, contract clarity and flexibility, integration with existing operations, implementation timeline and confidentiality and security, among other factors.

Responses are due Sept. 6.