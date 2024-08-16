Space Force Deploys EPS-R Payloads in Historic Launch

The U.S. Space Force ’s Space Systems Command partnered with Space Norway in launching two Enhanced Polar System – Recapitalization payloads to enhance communications coverage over the Arctic region.

The SSC said Thursday it launched the EPS-R payloads on Aug. 11 from the Space Launch Complex 4 at the Vanderberg Space Force Base in northern Santa Barbara County,

This marks the first time the EPS-R program has joined forces with a commercial entity (Space Norway) and a commercial launch provider (SpaceX). The event could also open doors for cost-effective ways of sending U.S. capabilities to space.

Communications payloads for the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, Space Force and ViaSat were hosted on Arctic Satellite Broadband Missions 1 and 2. The two Space Norway satellites built by Northrop Grumman were sent into a highly elliptical orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9.

With the milestone launch achieved, the involved parties now have to activate the payloads and ensure operational acceptance by the Space Force.

Ernest Finney, EPS-R payload manager at SSC, commended the program team for the milestone launch. “The program office delivered its ground system eight months prior to launch, delivered payloads nine months ahead of schedule, and delivered at a cost below the Acquisition Program Baseline. Now we’re looking forward to ensuring a comprehensive test campaign to deliver this capability to the warfighter.”