Senate Bill to Prohibit Federal Procurement, Use of AI Tools From Countries of Concern

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., have proposed a bill that would preclude the U.S. government and its contractors in the private sector from buying or using adversarial artificial intelligence tools and services.

Rubio’s office said Thursday the Artificial Intelligence Acquisitions Act would direct the undersecretary of Commerce for standards and technology to work with the Federal Acquisitions Security Council to develop a list of AI services and products from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba and other countries of concern.

The proposed legislation would provide contractors doing business with the U.S. government two years to discontinue using AI products and services on the list.

“Communist China’s heavy investment in AI poses a serious national security threat, and the United States must have a plan to keep our nation safe on this front,” Rubio said. ”My Artificial Intelligence Acquisitions Act would ensure the federal government and its private sector contractors aren’t using AI designed by China, Russia, or other adversaries.”