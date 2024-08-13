Sarah Moffat Named NIST AI Operations & Strategy Executive Director

Sarah Moffat, a federal information technology executive, has been appointed executive director of artificial intelligence operations and strategy at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, Moffat said her 120-day detail at NIST is part of her Senior Executive Service—or SES—Candidate Development Program.

Moffat noted that she will bring her 20 years of experience in federal IT leadership, strategic innovation and organizational change to help drive AI strategy and related initiatives at NIST.

In her role at NIST, Moffat said she will lead the AI Center of Excellence with a focus on aligning AI initiatives with national standards and improving operational efficiency.

“This role during my SES rotation is about leadership in action—setting strategic visions, building a skilled workforce, and fostering collaborations that shape future federal AI applications,” she added.

Since April 2023, Moffat has been serving as chief operating officer at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to her profile on the professional networking site. Prior to HUD, she was director of communications and digital experience at the National Institutes of Health.

Her federal career includes time at the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Health and Human Services, where she served as enterprise manager for cyber workforce development. On the private side, Moffat served as senior training specialist and instructional designer at American Systems.