SandboxAQ Partners With Mayo Clinic to Improve Cardiac Diagnostics

SandboxAQ has announced a partnership with Mayo Clinic to develop technology that aims to advance cardiac diagnostics.

CardiAQ, a magnetocardiography, or MCG, imaging system , aims to provide a faster and more accessible visualization of the heart via magnetic sensors and artificial intelligence algorithms, the AI and quantum technology company announced Thursday.

Kit Yee Au-Yeung , director of SandboxAQ’s medical devices division, said, “This collaboration between Mayo Clinic and SandboxAQ will further this breakthrough MCG technology for cardiac diagnostics.”

CardiAQ’s magnetic sensors will measure minute disparities in the area surrounding the human heart and AI algorithms that can detect electromagnetic threats in hospital workflows.

By obtaining more efficient electrical conduction data from the heartbeat, doctors could detect more unusual patterns and discover other signs of potential cardiac disease in patients.

“CardiAQ captures detailed data from the heart, which could lead to faster, more accurate diagnoses and fill in the gap between low-cost EKG or biomarker tests and high-cost CT scans or invasive angiography,” Au-Yeung added.

Previously, CardiAQ held clinical studies at UCSF Medical Center and New York’s Mount Sinai West Medical Center, where researchers discovered the system requires no cooling or shielding to operate and yields a handful of other benefits.

Researchers will test CardiAQ at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota throughout 2024 and 2025.