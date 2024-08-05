Rear Adm. Chad Cary Confirmed as Director of NOAA Corps, Office of Marine & Aviation Operations

Rear Adm. Chad Cary will serve as head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations—a.k.a. OMAO—after receiving Senate confirmation.

NOAA said Friday Cary, who was confirmed by the Senate Thursday, will succeed Vice Adm. Nancy Hann, who will transition to the role of NOAA deputy undersecretary for operations.

“Rear Adm. Cary is a proven leader who has the skills, experience and dedication needed to advance NOAA’s science, service and stewardship mission,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.

In this capacity, he will lead the NOAA Corps and oversee the agency’s fleet of 15 research and survey ships and 10 specialized aircraft.

The rear admiral most recently served as deputy director of the NOAA Corps and deputy chief for operations at OMAO.

Cary has served as head of the NOAA Corps Commissioned Personnel Center, held command positions aboard the agency’s ships John N. Cobb and Reuben Lasker and supported NOAA Fisheries and the National Weather Service.