Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko Returns to DARPA as CIO

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has appointed Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a cybersecurity leader, as chief information officer.

The appointment marks his return to DARPA, where he first served as a cyber program manager and helped establish the Information Innovation Office as the agency’s cybersecurity office.

“His track record of creativity in addressing critical cybersecurity and IT modernization challenges, as well as his experience as a former program manager, make him well-suited to our unique environment,” DARPA said of Zatko in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

The DARPA CIO most recently served as executive in residence at cybersecurity company Rapid7. Zatko also previously held leadership roles at Google, Stripe and Twitter.