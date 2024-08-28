OUSD R&E Hosts Event to Examine AUKUS Pillar II Autonomous Capabilities

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering held an event last month to examine modernized autonomous capabilities developed as part of AUKUS Pillar II.

The OUSD R&E event showcased systems that aim to advance naval operations , strengthen situational awareness and broaden defense services under the partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, the DOD said Wednesday.

The emerging technologies and programs featured include the Autonomy Baseline software, Multi-domain Uncrewed Secure Integrated Communications and the Common Control System.

Following the event, the DOD plans to export select platforms and technologies to Australia to run follow-up experiments under the AUKUS Maritime Big Play, or MBP, Initiative. The MBP initiative provides a platform for cooperative manufacturing through integrated trilateral experiments and exercises designed to enhance capability development, facilitate interoperability and broaden the scale of autonomous capabilities meant for aquatic settings.

R&E’s Prototypes and Experiments Office hosted the event from July 15-19.