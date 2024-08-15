OPM, OMB Provide Agencies With Guidance to Improve Talent Acquisition

A joint memorandum from the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget provides federal agencies with guidance to address government workforce challenges.

The memo identifies critical steps to strengthen workforce-related data analytics; design and build an improved applicant and hiring manager experience with tools and training; and update hiring strategies to recruit, retain and advance talent, the OPM said Wednesday.

The document also highlighted several practices to improve talent acquisition, including enhancing collaborative talent management and planning, creating and sustaining agency talent teams responsible for enabling strategic recruitment and implementing innovative hiring actions, and encouraging flexible rating and ranking approaches when initiating a competitive recruitment action.

Agencies are asked to present results to the President’s Management Council to monitor and evaluate their progress in improving the hiring experience.

The OPM released three fact sheets on resources and tools—including a document on automation and analytics—to support federal departments and components in implementing the guidelines.

The U.S. government has been working to close critical skills gaps, particularly in the fields of cybersecurity and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, amid a talent competition with the private sector.