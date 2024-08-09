NobleReach Unveils Inaugural Scholars Cohort

The NobleReach Foundation has unveiled an inaugural cohort of 19 professionals who have earned competitive placement at various public and private sector entities.

The NobleReach Scholars will serve in fully compensated roles while gaining knowledge in five primary areas , namely, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cybersecurity, business process innovation and materials manufacturing, the nonprofit organization announced Wednesday.

Arun Gupta , NobleReach CEO, said, “The scholars program aims to inspire a lifelong passion for public service among tomorrow’s leading technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs at the beginning of their careers.”

“Wherever their journeys take them – to government, the private sector or academia – NobleReach Scholars will always be part of a community united in their dedication to driving positive entrepreneurial change for societal impact,” Gupta added.

Chosen among hundreds of candidates from 90 universities globally, NobleReach scholars have now been placed at eight federal agencies or industry organizations like Anduril and Ozark, working on programs related to national defense, economy, climate and health.

Jen Easterly , director of the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency and a 2024 Wash100 recipient, said the nation must put the young minds of today in operational environments so they can address the challenges of tomorrow.

“The NobleReach Scholars program places incredibly talented young professionals alongside government employees to grow the future workforce needed to maintain the United States’ global advantage,” Easterly stated.

NobleReach Scholars will receive mentorship from government and commercial leaders and multidisciplinary programming from goal-oriented industry partners.

Applications for the 2025 NobleReach Scholars program will open on Sept. 30.