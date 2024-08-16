NIST Posts Documents for Newly Launched 5G Cybersecurity White Paper Series

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has released two publications supporting its newly launched white paper series for applying 5G cybersecurity and privacy capabilities.

The series aims to support technology, cybersecurity and privacy program managers tasked by their organizations to identify, understand, assess and mitigate risk for 5G networks, the center said.

Documents published under the series outline best practices and provide ways to execute them, NCCoE added, noting that the white papers feature capabilities that were implemented in testbed on commercial-grade 5G equipment.

The initial publications under the new series include “Applying 5G Cybersecurity and Privacy Capabilities” and “Protecting Subscriber Identifiers with Subscription Concealed Identifier.”

The former contains information, guidance, recommended practices and research findings for a specific technical cybersecurity or privacy-supporting capability found in 5G systems.

Meanwhile, the second paper discusses how Subscription Concealed Identifier, or SUCI, provides security and privacy protections for network subscribers. In the document, NCCoE urges 5G operators to enable SUCI on their systems and to program the identifier to use a non-null encryption cipher scheme for increased customer protection.

The center is calling on the public to provide feedback on the papers by Sept. 16.