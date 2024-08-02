NCSC Releases 2024 National Counterintelligence Strategy

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center has issued a new strategy that seeks to provide strategic direction for the U.S. federal government and the counterintelligence — or CI — community to counter foreign intelligence threats and align CI priorities with the National Security Strategy.

In a statement published Thursday, NCSC Director Michael Casey said the National Counterintelligence Strategy is designed to drive action, integration and resources across the CI community to safeguard U.S. strategic advantages and outmanuever foreign intelligence entities.

“Developed with our partners across the U.S. government, the strategy provides a comprehensive vision and direction for the CI community to address increasingly complex foreign intelligence threats,” Casey added.

The 2024 strategy has three key pillars: outmaneuver and constrain FIEs, protect U.S. strategic advantages and invest in the future.

Each pillar has specific strategic goals. For the first pillar, goals include detecting, understanding and anticipating foreign intelligence threats and combatting foreign intelligence cyber activities.

Under the second pillar, protecting individuals against foreign intelligence targeting and collection, safeguarding critical technology and U.S. economic security and reducing risks to key U.S. supply chains are some of the goals.

The third pillar calls for the U.S. government to build counterintelligence capabilities, resilience and partnerships.

