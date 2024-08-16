Navy Department CIO Jane Rathbun Issues Information Superiority Vision 2.0

Jane Rathbun, chief information officer of the Department of the Navy and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, has released the second iteration of the Information Superiority Vision with a focus on three key pillars: optimize, secure and decide.

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, the DON’s Office of the CIO said ISV 2.0 marks the department’s commitment to facilitating the secure movement of information in support of warfighters.

For the optimize pillar, major initiatives include managing the “Business Mission Area” as a portfolio and modernizing the DON Information Environment by advancing cloud adoption, delivering a secret data-centric ecosystem and improving the customer experience.

Under the secure pillar, the department is calling for the adoption of zero trust, transition to “Cyber Ready” and management of cybersecurity as a shared capability portfolio.

For the decide pillar, initiatives include maturing the naval data architecture, adopting enterprise standards for using, managing and sharing data, delivering analytics capabilities and enabling artificial intelligence.