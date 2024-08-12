NAVWAR Welcomes Rear Adm. Seiko Okano as New Commander

Rear Adm. Seiko Okano took charge of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command during a change of command ceremony that took place on Aug. 9 in San Diego.

The new NAVWAR commander previously served as program executive officer for integrated warfare systems within Naval Sea Systems Command, according to a news article posted Friday on the U.S. Navy website.

Through her career, Okano has served in operational tours and has taken on roles in acquisition, including at the Missile Defense Agency, the Space and Missile Systems Center and at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme.

In her new position, Okano will be responsible for thousands of military and civilian personnel working on advanced Navy communications and information capabilities.

Okano succeeded Rear Adm. Doug Small, who has retired from military service. Small had led NAVWAR for four years, during which the organization was deemed the best place to work in the Navy in the 2023 Best Places to Work in Federal Government rankings. He was also responsible for establishing Project Overmatch, an initiative that seeks to field a new naval operating architecture and deliver rapid integration systems.

Regarding his successor, Small said during the ceremony, “Be proud of the amazing work you do here and keep holding onto the mission together. You will be in good hands with Rear Adm. Okano, and I can’t wait to see what else you all will accomplish.”

For his part, Third Fleet Commander Vice Adm. John Wade, who presided over the ceremony, said no one is better suited “to sustain and increase the momentum” Small established at NAVWAR than Okano.

“I look forward to serving with you and the NAVWAR team as we continue bring capability forward,” Wade added.

