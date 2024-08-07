NAVAIR’s Tom Rudowsky: Small Businesses Crucial to Naval Aviation Warfighting

Naval Air Systems Command Deputy Commander Tom Rudowsky asked the attendees of a recent Small Business Innovation Research Program event for assistance in identifying factors that prevent industry — especially small businesses — from doing business with his organization.

According to a news article posted Tuesday on the NAVAIR website, Rudowsky said during the event that engaging all stakeholders is critical to achieving the objectives of the command, adding, “We need to ensure the opportunity to contribute is available to everyone.”

The NAVAIR official also described small businesses as sources of innovation whose responsiveness, flexibility and specializations can deliver an edge in naval aviation warfighting.

“You are key elements in changing the game in this era of great competition. Accomplishing the mission requires all elements of the industrial base, not just large businesses. It will take all of us to expand capability,” Rudowsky said.

The event took place on July 23 and was sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership and the Small Business Development Center.

