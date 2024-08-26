National Spectrum Consortium Opens Forums to Solicit Inputs for Spectrum Band Studies

The National Spectrum Consortium and the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration are collaborating in a series of multi-stakeholder meetings to gather inputs for spectrum band studies that the National Spectrum Strategy mandates.

The forums’ first meeting, which was held on Friday, sought ideas from the public on a study of the 3.1–3.45 gigahertz and 7.125–8.4 GHz bands, the NSC said.

The schedule of the forum, organized under the under the Interagency Spectrum Advisory Council, will be approximately once every two months.

The agenda of future meetings will center on drawing from industry and academia such specifics as spectrum use cases, current technology solutions and coexistence scenarios along with technical inputs for feasible coexistence.

Joe Kochan, NSC CEO, expressed confidence that the capabilities of the consortium’s diverse membership could contribute to the government’s spectrum management efforts.

“We look forward to working with NTIA to convene these partners and to focus resources and efforts on meeting the goals of the National Spectrum Strategy,” he said.

Shiva Goel, the NTIA’s senior adviser for spectrum policy, underscored the agency’s commitment to the multi-stakeholder approach.

“To design and implement smart spectrum strategy, we need input from the best and brightest in the wireless world — across federal agencies, academia, the private sector and public interest,” he said.

The White House issued the strategy in November 2023, tasking the NTIA with the lead role in ensuring spectrum availability to support federal agencies and the private sector.