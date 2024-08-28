NASA Seeks Public Feedback on Draft LEO Human Activity Objectives

NASA is seeking public input on a draft document that outlines the agency’s goals and objectives regarding the future of human activity in low Earth orbit.

NASA said Monday that the document details 42 key points across the six main areas of its LEO microgravity strategy, namely: science, operations, commercial LEO infrastructure, exploration-enabling research and technology development, workforce and engagement, and international cooperation.

Interested parties have until Sept. 27 to submit feedback, which the agency will discuss during two workshops set to take place that same month. One workshop will involve U.S. industry and academic representatives, while the other will involve international partners.

The strategy will be finalized after review of the feedback, according to Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters.

“Feedback is essential for shaping our long-term microgravity research and development activities. We are committed to refining our objectives with input from both within NASA and external partners, ensuring alignment with industry and international goals,” Bowersox said.