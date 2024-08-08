Marine Corps Posts Draft Solicitation to Automate, Optimize Business Operations

The U.S. Marine Corps has issued a draft solicitation for business operations support to the Deputy Commandant Programs and Resources.

According to the Wednesday notice posted on the System for Award Management website, the effort supports phase four of the Marine Corps Business Operations Optimization Team program, which seeks to automate the service’s business processes using the latest technologies.

The government plans to work with small businesses for the upcoming requirement to modernize the USMC’s business processes.

The anticipated work items include enhancing a suite of applications for internal controls and remediation, financial management evaluations, and appointment and authorization duties.

The potential contractor is also expected to accommodate policy changes from the Department of Defense if needed.

Additionally, the selected vendor will provide the necessary personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials and supervision to accomplish the work requirements.

Work on the contract will be performed at a vendor-provided facility and will run for 12 months during the base performance period. It also includes four 12-month periods and a potential six-month extension period.

The USMC will issue a final solicitation on Aug. 22.