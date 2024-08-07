Leonel Garciga Releases Army’s Mobile Applications Vetting & Approval Guidance

Leonel Garciga, chief information officer of the U.S. Army and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, has issued a memorandum outlining the steps officials need to take when authorizing mobile applications that link to Army systems in Department of Defense and commercial application stores.

The memo published on Friday offers updated guidance on mobile application vetting and approval and identifies three paths for deployment that are available for Army mobile applications.

According to the document, the mobile application authorization process includes establishing and maintaining a phased mobile app submission and evaluation process, assessing Army mobile apps in accordance with Defense Information Systems Agency and National Information Assurance Partnership Protection Profile requirements and ensuring that the apps meet the criteria specified in the Non-tactical Pathway to Production before being approved for use on the military branch’s information technology and networks.

The pathway to production includes several steps, including analysis that calls for determining needs, design and development review and implementation of approved mobile products.

The memo also assigns responsibilities to Army authorizing officials, the chief information security officer, Army deputy chief of staff G-6 and command CIOs, among others.