Labor Department CIO Gundeep Ahluwalia Stepping Down

Gundeep Ahluwalia, chief information officer of the Department of Labor, is stepping down after serving as CIO for eight years, Federal News Network reported Monday.

In an email to staff obtained by FNN, Ahluwalia’s last day at DOL would be Friday, Aug. 16.

According to the report, Louis Charlier, the department’s deputy CIO, will assume the role of acting CIO.

Under Ahluwalia’s leadership, DOL has established a digital infrastructure during the pandemic, advanced cloud adoption, implemented cloud-based cybersecurity capabilities, modernized more than 500 business applications and enabled the digitization of labor certification programs and enhanced the workman compensation program delivery, among other efforts.

“Our successes in creating novel funding mechanisms, Technology Modernization Funding wins, legendary TechDay, creating resilient infrastructure, websites, applications, mobile applications, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are all things I can talk about for days!” he wrote in the email.

Ahluwalia joined DOL in August 2016 as deputy CIO.

Before the Labor Department, he spent four years at the Food and Drug Administration as deputy director of business informatics.

Prior to joining federal service, the CIO was director for information technology and application support at Agentrics.