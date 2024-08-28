NSA’s Kristina Walter to Keynote GovCon International Summit

On Sept. 19, the Potomac Officers Club will take government contracting to a global scale with its first-ever GovCon International Summit . This event is set to feature dozens of expert speakers, and the list is still growing.

Kristina Walter, a 15-year National Security Agency veteran

Who is Kristina Walter?

Kristina Walter currently serves as director of the NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, which is focused on scaling intel-driven cybersecurity through partnerships with other federal agencies, industry organizations and international allies.

Walter has a deep history with the CCC, having helped establish the center in 2020. She has held two other positions — strategist and chief of defense industrial base for cybersecurity — within the organization. During this period, she guided the development of standards and operations for NSA’s DIB Services and the wider CCC mission. She later took on the role of director of the agency’s Future Ready Workforce Initiative, which she held until she was appointed to her current position in June.

Prior to the CCC’s creation, Walter helmed program build activities to provide NSA overseers with a validated, justified budget for the Consolidated Cryptologic Program and Military Intelligence Program.

Kristina Walter’s Priorities

Walter is a staunch advocate for workforce development and has spoken publicly about her strategies for training new NSA personnel and opening up more flexible work arrangements.

While still serving in her previous role, Walter said at an October event that the NSA is in the midst of a major hiring push, part of which includes evaluating new opportunities for telework , Federal News Network reported.

To make this vision a reality, the NSA is assessing what types of work could be done in unclassified environments. The agency is currently offering a pilot program in which new hires can begin working on unclassified problems as they move through the often slow security clearance process, and it hopes to build on that as a next step, according to Walter.

Walter will share her insights as the morning keynote speaker at the GovCon International Summit, where government and industry experts from the United States and partner nations will gather to discuss government contracting on a global scale.

At the event, you will have the opportunity to learn about topics such as Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or CJADC2; the AUKUS agreement, a trilateral security partnership between the U.S., U.K. and Australia; and the modern space race, among many others.