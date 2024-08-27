VA’s Jeffrey Neill to Headline 2024 Healthcare Summit

On Dec. 11, the foremost healthcare experts, decision makers and leaders in the U.S. will come together to discuss the future of the healthcare sector and the factors that influence it at the 2024 Healthcare Summit . Department of Veterans Affairs leader Jeffrey Neill will participate in the event as a keynote speaker. Read below to learn more about Neill, his career and his priorities in his current role at the VA.

Who Is Jeffrey Neill?

Jeffrey Neill is the associate executive director and head of contracting activity for the VA’s Technology Acquisition Center, known as TAC. In this capacity, Neill is responsible for providing business and contracting solutions for the VA’s major information technology programs. He was appointed to his current role in June 2024 and has been with the VA since October 2023.

Prior to his time at the VA, Neill was the alternate senior contracting official for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he oversaw a $100 billion portfolio, four USACE divisions, about 800 contracting employees and $18 billion in annual contracting awards. Before taking on that role, Neill served as the chief of contracting for the USACE’s Fort Worth, Texas and Galveston, Texas districts.

What Is the VA Technology Acquisition Center (TAC)?

Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, the VA TAC is an organization of acquisition professionals that work to support business and contracting solutions for the department’s key IT programs. The TAC is home of the VA’s IT Acquisition Innovation Lab, and it’s organized into four main divisions: Contracting, Engineering, Customer Service and Operations.

The center’s customers include the VA’s digital service team, the VA Center for Innovation, the VA Office of Information and Technology, the Veterans Benefits Administration, the Veterans Health Administration, the National Cemetery Administration and other federal agencies.

VA TAC Contracts

Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology-Next Generation (T4NG)

The TAC manages several key IT contract vehicles, including T4NG, which is a multi-agency contract. The most recent iteration of the contract, T4NG2, covers cybersecurity, healthcare IT, strategy planning, enterprise network engineering, operations and maintenance, program management and systems and software engineering support services.

In October 2023, 30 companies secured positions on the potential 10-year, $60.7 billion T4NG2 contract vehicle. According to the VA, the TAC achieved cost efficiencies estimated at $627 million in fiscal year 2021 under the T4NG program.

Financial Management Business Transformation (FMBT)

The FMBT program is the VA’s plan to modernize its legacy Financial Management Systems. FMBT will “allow for the procurement of a full range of integrated program management services” to support the VA, according to the agency’s website.

Deloitte won a $219 million FMBT contract from the VA TAC in November 2023.

Hear From Jeffrey Neill at the 2024 Healthcare Summit