HHS Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Regulation Change on Health IT Procurement

The Department of Health and Human Services is proposing a rule that would update requirements under the Health and Human Services Acquisition Regulation — a.k.a. HHSAR — concerning the procurement of health IT.

The proposed rule would align the health IT procurement requirements with the standards and implementation specifications that the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology adopted under section 3004 of the Public Health Service Act, in line with relevant provisions within the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act, according to a notice posted Friday on the Federal Register.

Specifically, the proposal adds a new subpart to HHSAR Part 339, which offers definitions and policy concerning health information technology. The subpart also prescribes a new clause, as articulated in a revision of HHSAR Part 352, implementing the requirements of the HITECH Act regarding the procurement of health IT and the use of such technologies in contracts and agreements with healthcare providers, health plans or health insurance issuers.

These changes seek to put into effect policies put forward by the secretary of health and human services that seek to ensure the effective use of health IT systems as well as their interoperability.

HHS is calling on the public to provide feedback on the changes to the HHSAR. Interested parties have until Oct. 8 to comment.