GSA Targets Government Sustainability Goals With Latest P100 Federal Building Standards Update

The General Services Administration has released its 2024 update to the P100 Facilities Standards for the Public Buildings Service.

The update seeks to advance the U.S. government’s federal sustainability goals, which includes achieving net-zero emissions from all federal buildings by 2045, the adoption of clean and efficient technologies and the use of low-carbon construction materials made in the U.S., the GSA said Monday.

The 2024 edition of the P100 includes standards for building equipment and systems electrification using clean energy sources; benchmarks for enhanced building envelope performance, with the aim of minimizing energy loss; a mandate for buildings to have a potable water reuse rate of 15 percent; and requirements for the use of low-carbon methods when constructing federal buildings.

Commenting on the latest update to the P100, GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said, “These new standards represent GSA’s decades-long commitment to sustainable design practices and will accelerate our progress toward achieving a net-zero emissions portfolio by 2045.”

For his part, Public Buildings Service Commissioner Elliot Doomes said, “What I’m particularly proud of is that the P100 includes new standards that will push the industry toward using more sustainable materials and pioneering practices.”