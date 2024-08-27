GSA Expanding Login.gov Reach to Local Government Applications

The General Services Administration has partnered with various states and cities to expand the Login.gov identity authentication service to local government applications.

Login.gov, launched in 2017, supports over 10 million monthly active users and 40 million monthly sign-ins across nearly 50 agencies and states, GSA said Monday.

The agency began offering the identity authentication platform to state and local governments in 2022.

According to GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan, expanding the adoption of Login.gov demonstrates the agency’s capability to provide the public with a secure and easy way to access state or federal government services.

California is one of the first states to adopt Login.gov to streamline access to Cal-ITP Benefits, a web application that enables contactless payment and provides discounted bus and train transit benefits for senior citizens and veterans.

The state has made the app available to Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District passengers, with plans to expand its implementation to 13 more transit operators.

The GSA also established an agreement with the Department of Labor to provide states with identity verification services to reduce fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

Login.gov was integrated into the Labor Department’s UI system, with Arkansas as the first state to use the combined application, followed by Hawaii, Utah, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and West Virginia.