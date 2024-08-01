Former DOD CIO John Sherman Named Bush School Dean at Texas A&M University

John Sherman, former chief information officer of the Department of Defense and a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient, was named dean of Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

Sherman, a 1992 Distinguished Military Graduate of Texas A&M, starts in his new role on Aug. 1, the university said in a LinkedIn post Wednesday. He stepped down from his position at DOD at the end of June.

The former defense official has three decades of experience in national security, having served senior positions in the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Prior to joining the Pentagon, Sherman served as the Intelligence Community CIO from 2017 to 2020. He was responsible for driving and coordinating information technology modernization among 17 agencies.

The new Bush School dean began his IC career in 1997 as an imagery analyst.

Sherman, following graduation from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, joined the 24th Infantry Division as an air defense officer.