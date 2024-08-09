Final Demo Set on NRL’s Computer-Based Vision System to Boost Battlefield Awareness in Littoral Environments

The LittoralLens imaging system that the Naval Research Laboratory developed to help boost situational awareness in shoreline environments is scheduled for final concept demonstration in August.

Showcased in the recent Modern Day Marine Expo in Washington, D.C., the computer-based vision system’s capabilities include automated littoral surface water velocity measurements to support decision-making on tactical maneuvers from the sea, the NRL said.

LittoralLens is single-person-portable and provides a point-and-shoot, computer-vision operation using an NRL-patented tracking velocimetry algorithm.

“The LittoralLens system automatically estimates surf zone statistics via custom-developed stereo reconstruction and geo-registration algorithms integrated with feature tracking routines,” said Carlo Zuniga-Zamalloa, NRL lead algorithm developer and LittoralLens co-inventor.

The U.S. Marines Corps requested the littoral imaging system through the Office of Naval Research-Global TechSolutions Program designed for rapid response to prototyping solutions of problems that Sailors and Marines have identified.

LittoralLens has been lab-tested at the University of Iowa Wave Basin Facility and the Littoral Warfare Environment at U.S. Army Aberdeen Proving Ground, followed by field tests near Camp Pendleton in California.

The system’s final concept demo in August is set at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California.

