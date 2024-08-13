FedRAMP Announces Shift to One Authorization Designation, Offers Update on JAB Transition

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has announced that it is transitioning to one designation of FedRAMP Authorized as part of its modernization effort aimed at accelerating federal agencies’ secure adoption of cloud services.

FedRAMP said Monday it will eliminate the “authorization path” filter on the FedRAMP Marketplace in the next few weeks and that cloud service providers that have secured certification through the Joint Authorization Board, or JAB, will have their historic designation included in their Marketplace description.

For CSPs that were authorized by the JAB, the program will initially shift continuous monitoring to FedRAMP or to one of the former JAB agencies such as the General Services Administration and the departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

FedRAMP expects to migrate continuous monitoring for CSPs not used by a former JAB agency to another agency client and will continue supporting a number of CSPs that were originally prioritized by the JAB to issue a program authorization.

For the long term, the program plans to establish criteria and an approach to expanding the authorization marketwide.

FedRAMP will host a virtual question-and-answer session on Aug. 14 for cloud providers that were authorized or prioritized by the JAB.

In May, the Office of Management and Budget appointed seven inaugural members to the newly established FedRAMP Board, which replaced the program’s JAB.