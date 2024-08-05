Federal Agencies Amend Acquisition Regulations About Multiple-Award Contract Protest Requirements

The Department of Defense, the General Services Administration and NASA have released an issuance putting into effect a rule proposed in October 2023 that would amend the Federal Acquisition Regulation.

According to the final rule posted Tuesday on the Federal Register, the amendment implements changes put forward by the Small Business Administration that update and clarify requirements related to size and socioeconomic status protests concerning multiple-award contract set-asides and reserves, and orders placed under such contracts.

The agencies issued the proposed rule in October for public comment. The final rule incorporates changes based on public feedback.

The changes include the addition of text that specifies when a protest is due for multiple-award contract orders where the contracting officer requests re-representation for the order.

The changes also include modifications to the text clarifying when a protest is due when written notification is not required and other communication means are used.

The final rule goes into effect on Aug. 29.