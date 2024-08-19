FCC Looks to Modernize 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service Rules

The Federal Communications Commission seeks to make improvements to Citizens Broadband Radio Service rules to benefit current and future 3.5 GHz band users and has issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for the effort.

The proposed changes to Part 96 of Title 47 within the Code of Federal Regulations include the addition of definitions for the protection of federal “Incumbent Access” users and the modification of other Part 96 rules concerning such definitions, the FCC said Friday.

The commission also seeks to sunset rules concerning the transition of grandfathered 3.65 – 3.7 GHz band wireless broadband services.

Comments are being sought regarding these proposals as well as additional issues, including the alignment of protection methodologies for the 3.5 GHz band with those in adjacent bands, the continued introduction of CBRS in areas outside of the contiguous United States and the revisiting of Environmental Sensing Capability approval procedures.

After the NPRM is posted on the Federal Register, interested parties will have 30 days to submit their comments.