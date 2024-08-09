FCC Holds Public Consultation on Proposed Robocall, Robotext Rules

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public comments on its proposed rules that would protect consumers from unwanted and illegal telephone calls and texts generated by artificial intelligence.

A notice of proposed rulemaking, adopted at a recent commissioners meeting, would require the people behind robocalls and robotexts to disclose to consumers that AI technologies are used to resemble human voice or generate call and message content, the FCC said Thursday.

According to the agency, it is seeking comments to ensure the rules keep pace with the fast-developing changes in AI technologies and do not hinder the potential benefits that AI technologies can offer, including making telecommunications more readily accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Feedback on the proposed rulemaking will be accepted within 30 days following its publication in the Federal Register.

The agency made the proposal amid increasing complaints regarding robocalls and robotexts.

Earlier in 2024, residents in New Hampshire received AI-generated pre-recorded voice calls impersonating President Joe Biden, urging them to abstain from voting. Following the incident, the FCC proposed a $2 million fine on the telecom carrier that distributed the calls and a $6 million fine on the party responsible for the scam calls.