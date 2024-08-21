FAA Issues NPRM to Enhance Airplane, Engine & Propeller Cybersecurity

The Federal Aviation Administration seeks to improve the cybersecurity of transport category airplanes, engines and propellers by making changes to Code of Federal Regulations Title 14 and has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking for the effort.

The FAA’s proposal involves shielding the equipment, systems and networks of transport category airplanes, engines and propellers from intentional unauthorized electronic interactions—or IUEI—by introducing type certification and continued airworthiness requirements, according to the NPRM posted Wednesday on the Federal Register.

Under the proposal, those applying for design approvals must identify, assess and mitigate hazards brought about by IUEI. Applicants must also work to ensure continued protections to airplanes, engines and propellers once they are in service by developing instructions for continued airworthiness.

The requirements would also affect the future operators of those products.

Changes will affect 14 CFR Part 25, 33 and 35.

The FAA is calling for public feedback regarding the proposed rules. Interested parties have until Oct. 21 to respond.