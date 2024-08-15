DOE Seeks Feedback on Initiative to Bolster Energy Efficiency of Semiconductor Products

The Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office within the Department of Energy is seeking public input regarding the Energy Efficiency Scaling for Two Decades Initiative and has issued a request for information for the effort.

The EES2 Initiative seeks to double every two years the energy efficiency of semiconductor industry products, which, over the last three decades, has fallen out of pace with global computing demand and, if trends continue, could lead to the consumption of 20 percent of global energy production, the DOE said Wednesday.

AMMTO is also seeking input regarding the draft EES2 Research and Development Roadmap, which outlines the technologies that need to be developed in order to achieve the energy efficiency that the project is targeting.

Feedback regarding three categories is being sought:

EES2 initiative goals and objectives

Roadmap document

Process and future steps

Stakeholders, like those from industry, academia and government, have until Sept. 30 to respond to the RFI.