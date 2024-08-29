DOD Pushing AI Implementation, Space Domain Development for Allies

The Department of Defense believes allied nations ought to tap into innovations in artificial intelligence and space to meet upcoming security challenges.

During the 2024 South American Defense Conference, Air Force Gen. Charles Brown Jr. , chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, and Army Gen. Laura Richardson , commander of U.S. Southern Command, spoke on how global partners might go about integrating the technologies, the DOD said Thursday.

Brown named seven challenges—infrastructure, architecture, data, focus, resourcing, talent and culture—that must be addressed to make AI more than just a theoretical conception.

“These seven challenges … are challenges we all face,” Brown emphasized. “But by working together, we can share knowledge, experience and solutions [that enable] us to unlock the full potential of this new technology within our network of allies and partners.”

During Richardson’s remarks, she mentioned enhanced domain awareness, which entails setting conditions for efficient AI and machine learning to advance collaboration in a wholistic federal approach, to achieve a “common operating picture” in space.

“As allies and partners, we will continue our efforts to enable our collective space domain awareness; and improve our readiness, resiliency and capability to overcome threats,” Richardson stated.

Brown then backed up Richardson, emphasizing collaboration is the key to developing the space domain.

“We must work together to develop norms of behaviors that respect all nations’ rights,” Brown said, “creating a space network where everyone can benefit from its unique capabilities — all for the common good.”