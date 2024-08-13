DCSA to Launch Continuous Vetting Services for Non-Sensitive Public Trust Workers Within the Week

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency will, within the week, begin a phased rollout of continuous vetting, or CV, services for the non-sensitive public trust, or NSPT, workforce as part of the Trusted Workforce 2.0 whole-of-government personnel vetting reform effort.

The DCSA said Monday that the implementation is being carried out in collaboration with multiple agencies that have volunteered to serve as early adopters of CV, which will work to replace a requirement to subject NSPT workers to a security investigation every five years.

In lieu of such reinvestigations, CV will subject individuals to regular background checks to ensure continuing compliance with security clearance requirements. Accompanying CV are a variety of attendant services, including reporting, alert management and real time threat analysis.

Commenting on the rollout, DCSA Director David Cattler said, “Expansion of CV to the NSPT workforce is a critical component of federal Trusted Workforce 2.0 policy and enhances the trustworthiness of all federal employees.”

Implementing CV on the NSPT population is of particular significance because such workers include those who hold non-national security roles but could, through misconduct, nevertheless damage the integrity of the service. In addition, public trust positions include a variety of key services like rulemaking, public safety and health services, and law enforcement.

The DCSA aims to provide by the end of fiscal year 2025 all customer agencies with the ability to let them enroll their NSPT workers into CV.