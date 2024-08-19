DCMA Establishes Mid-Atlantic Contract Management Office as Part of Operation Consolidation Effort

The Defense Contract Management Agency held a ceremony on July 26 to mark the establishment of DCMA Mid-Atlantic, which consolidates the personnel and operations of the agency’s contract management offices in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Manassas, New Cumberland and Pittsburgh.

According to a news article posted Thursday on the agency’s website, CMO consolidation forms part of DCMA Vision, an initiative that seeks to make it possible for DCMA to address U.S. military needs amid budget constraints.

DCMA Mid-Atlantic will be under the command of U.S. Navy Capt. Monica Tate. During the ceremony, she said, “To the Mid-Atlantic team, it will be your leadership, your dedication, your expertise, your energy, your innovation, and your mutual respect, that will build DCMA Mid-Atlantic into the team that it will become.”

For her part, Navy Capt. Nicola Gathright, who presided over the ceremony, described the establishment of DCMA Mid-Atlantic as “a pivotal moment in the history our agency” and underscored the need for the office’s personnel to remain cohesive.

“Let’s continue to stay the course during these changes. We want to continue improving the way we do business,” added Gathright, who took charge of the DCMA Eastern Regional Command last year.