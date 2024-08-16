DARPA to Host Quantum Benchmarking Initiative Proposers Day in September

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will conduct a Proposers Day for the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative on Sept. 3, to share with quantum computing companies the vision and goals of QBI and explain the milestones and mechanics of the solicitation for the initiative.

DARPA said Thursday it will also host individual sidebar discussions related to QBI with U.S. and international quantum computing organizations and companies on Sept. 3, 4 and 6.

In July, DARPA launched QBI to help benchmark quantum computing algorithms and applications and evaluate the feasibility of building an industrial quantum computer.

According to the agency, QBI performers will focus on one or more of these efforts: developing and describing a utility-scale quantum computer concept, building and describing a research and development plan that reduces key risks that a utility-scale quantum computer can be developed, identifying and validating quantum computer applications and algorithms that provide demonstrated utility and working with the government to verify and validate that the proposed concept can be constructed as designed and operated as intended.

“We’re eager to hear from and work with an expanded pool of quantum computing firms, both small and large, in the United States and around the world, to determine which approaches show the most promise for success and then help advance those approaches,” said Joe Altepeter, QBI program manager at DARPA.

“The proposers day and private sidebars will give us a chance to hear from you and have a brief discussion about your approach. We especially encourage teams who previously applied for our US2QC program to apply for QBI funding, as we anticipate making a larger number of awards under QBI,” added Altepeter.

Click here to see the notice for the QBI Proposers Day.