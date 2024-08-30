CISA Bolsters Cyber Incident Reporting Service With New Web Portal

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has launched a new portal as part of its efforts to improve cyber incident reporting.

The CISA Services Portal and Voluntary Cyber Incident Reporting webpage integrates with login.gov credentials and lets users file, save, update, search and filter reports; share reports with colleagues or clients; and engage in informal discussions with CISA, the agency said Thursday.

A voluntary cyber incident reporting resource has also been issued to guide users through the reporting process.

Commenting on the launch of the webpage, CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Jeff Greene said the agency “is excited to make available our new portal with improved functionality and features for cyber reporting.”

Greene also underscored the importance of incident reporting, saying, “Any organization experiencing a cyber attack or incident should report it – for its own benefit, and to help the broader community. CISA and our government partners have unique resources and tools to aid with response and recovery, but we can’t help if we don’t know about an incident.”