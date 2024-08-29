CISA Issues Warning About Ransomware Threat From Iran-Based Cyber Actors

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released an advisory detailing the tactics, techniques and procedures used by a group of cyber threat actors with connections to the government of Iran and an unnamed IT company from the same country.

The Iran-based cyber actors, known as Pioneer Kitten, UNC757, Parisite, Rubidium and Lemon Sandstorm, conduct operations with the aim of deploying ransomware to obtain and develop network access and facilitating collaboration with affiliate actors for further attacks, CISA said Wednesday.

The advisory, which was prepared jointly with the FBI and the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center, warns of the continued activity of the threat actors, which target U.S. and foreign organizations from various sectors, including government, education, finance, healthcare and defense.

To help organizations defend against attacks, the advisory also details indicators of compromise as well as mitigation guidance.

