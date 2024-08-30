CISA Awards Booz Allen $421M CDM DEFEND Task Order

The Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a three-year, $421 million task order to extend its services under the agency’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation, or CDM, DEFEND program.

Through the contract, Booz Allen is set to implement enhanced cybersecurity capabilities and incident support to advance zero-trust resilience throughout CISA, the McLean, Virginia-based company announced Thursday.

Kelly Rozumalski , senior vice president at Booz Allen and a leader in the firm’s national cyber defense business, said, “The threat environment is constantly evolving and growing more complex as the nation pivots to strategic competition.”

“Federal agencies must be able to respond quickly to emerging threats in a matter of minutes or seconds, not months or weeks, to mitigate risks to U.S. critical infrastructure and civilians,” Rozumalski stated.

Booz Allen will provide services in four areas—asset management, identity and access management, network security management and data protection management—and serve as an advisor to various agencies on adopting and maintaining a secure, zero trust posture.

Erica Banks , vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the firm’s CDM portfolio, said the company looks forward to continuing a partnership that has lasted since the inception of the CDM program in 2014.

“While we’ll continue to focus on sustaining operational visibility and implementing critical capabilities, this award also calls for us to reimagine how we can support CDM moving forward,” Banks emphasized. “We look forward to helping the nation’s agencies improve their own cybersecurity postures and help them perform critical data-enabled missions in service of millions of Americans every day.”

Booz Allen will provide cybersecurity tools to 13 government agencies throughout the CDM DEFEND contract, which has a ceiling of $1.2 billion.