Christine Powell Named Deputy Director of NASA Stennis Center

Christine Powell, a longtime propulsion engineer and executive, has been appointed as the new deputy director of NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

NASA said Monday Powell’s appointment, which will take effect on Aug. 12, was revealed by Stennis Space Center Director John Bailey. Powell is the first woman to hold the position at the largest propulsion test facility in the country.

As deputy director, Powell will work alongside Bailey in coordinating the rocket propulsion test capabilities of the south Mississippi test site. She will also be responsible for managing the overall site.

Bailey emphasized Powell’s experience and expertise in propulsion testing and management. “She also has served in a range of leadership positions here at NASA Stennis, making her uniquely qualified to help us innovate and grow into the future.”

The Stennis Space Center is mainly utilized for test operations for government and commercial aerospace companies. It is also used as a regional aerospace and technology hub, which houses over 50 resident agencies, companies, organizations, and institutions.

Powell is the current manager of NASA Rocket Propulsion Test Program Office, a position she held since May 2021. Her responsibilities include supervising over $3.5 billion worth of propulsion assets across the agency and strategic planning for NASA’s key objectives. Powell also manages the program’s operations including its $48 million annual budget.

The Biloxi, Mississippi native spent 33 years of her career at NASA Stennis. She started out as an intern in 1991 before becoming an instrumentation engineer and then systems integration engineer. She was promoted to a leadership role in 2004.

Powell was site representative to the NASA Exploration Systems Mission Directorate and lead of the NASA Stennis Systems and Test Integration Branch. She also served as chief of the NASA Stennis Systems Engineering Branch and assistant director of the Engineering and Test Directorate.

Eventually, Powell was tasked with overseeing the NASA Stennis Systems Engineering and Project Management Leadership Development Program. She was then the NASA Stennis Advocate for the Agency’s Systems and Engineering Leadership Program.