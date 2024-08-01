Brett Bennett Elevated to VP of Supply Chain & Infrastructure at CyberCore Technologies

Brett Bennett , former director of cyber supply chain security at CyberCore Technologies , has been elevated to the company’s vice president of supply chain and infrastructure.

In his new role, Bennett will leverage over 20 years of experience in supply chain to spearhead CyberCore’s strategic outlook on service applications and advancements of all infrastructure supporting the company’s third-party accreditation under ISO 28000 and ISO 20243, which includes warehouse operations, security, information technology and facilities management, CyberCore told ExecutiveGov Thursday.

In his 14 years with the company, Bennett has led numerous efforts impacting supply chain resilience, including the WindRose Threat Assessment model and ensuring CyberCore’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Capability-Level 2 readiness. He has also garnered the company’s first contract award with the U.S. Navy SPAWAR and subcontracts supporting agencies within the DOD.

While serving as VP, Bennett will continue to work as a cross-departmental leader and subject-matter expert on a national program that aims to modernize data and inventory management systems.

Bennett has also established and crafted a set of live reports and key performance indexes for CyberCore that have improved inventory accuracy from 82 percent to 93.3 percent.